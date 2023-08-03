Trump releases anti-DeSantis ad while en route to Jan. 6 arraignment

Former President Donald Trump released an ad attacking Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis as he was en route to being arrested on charges that he attempted to overturn the 2020 election for president.

The video released by Trump features old clips of DeSantis praising the former president. As the ad was shared on Trump's Truth Social account, his plane was landing in Washington, D.C. where he was set to be arraigned.

"I want to thank him for what he's done for our economy," DeSantis says in the ad. "Trump has almost the entire media against him. Fake news day after day after day. He's facing opposition, unlike any other president we've seen. And he is standing tall for us."

"And I think that Donald Trump has done a better job appointing judges to both the U.S. Supreme Court and the appeals court than any other president in my lifetime, including one of my heroes, Ronald Reagan," the ad continues. "Is this Trump country or what?"

Watch the ad below or at this link.



