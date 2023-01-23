Morning Joe panelists ‘amazed’ by ‘narcissistic sociopath’ Trump’s speech at supporter’s funeral
Panelists on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" were shocked by Donald Trump's "terribly rude" behavior at the funeral of one of his more prominent supporters.

The former president gave a homily Saturday at the funeral for Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway but claimed he didn't know her sister, Herneitha Rochelle "Silk" Richardson, "at all," despite being the ubiquitous other half of a politically supportive duo who frequently appeared on TV on his behalf, and the panelists were surprised that he still had to capacity to shock.

"How does he say that?" host Joe Scarborough said. "That's just not even true. That's not close to being true."

"How terribly, terribly rude," said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

"He turned this memorial service into a campaign speech, railing against Democrats and promoting the 'big lie,' and complaining that he was just there way too long," Scarborough added.

"He also complained about how long the funeral was," Brzezinski added. "He was only supposed to be there for 15 minutes, but it lasted so much longer that he was stuck there."

"He was talking, himself, a very very long time," Scarborough said.

"Just beyond bizarre, beyond rude, beyond anything that anyone would see in normal, polite, let me say decent society, and this is a guy that a lot of people want to be the next president of the United States again, and so on brand for him, too," said guest Charlie Sykes. "Look, this is what happens when you have a narcissistic sociopath give a homily at a funeral. It won't go well. Donald Trump has one subject, he has only one thing that he wants to talk about, and the crass indifference is just so burned in that he's not even aware of the fact that he, you know, is talking about other people that he had never met Silk. Of course, it's rude -- this is Donald Trump, and he's not going to change. But to your point, I continue to be amazed as you are."

"That's the interesting thing," Sykes added. "I always try to imagine the people who are watching this and going, 'Yes, I want that man to be a role model for my children, I want that man to be a symbol for America, I want that man to have his finger on the nuclear button again.' This has baffled me for six years. What is interesting as we get closer to 2024, Trump's behavior is, if anything, more erratic. Remember that there were people, you know, who talked themselves into believing, if he becomes becomes president, he'll become more normal, he'll grow into the job. It's exactly the opposite, and it appears to be accelerating, but again, as shocking as it is, no one should be surprised that Donald Trump goes to somebody's funeral, says he doesn't know the closest friend and talks about himself the whole time, well, because he's Donald Trump."

