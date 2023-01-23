'I just learned about Silk': Donald Trump celebrates half of duo Diamond & Silk

Donald Trump delivered remarks at the ticket-only memorial service for far-right fan Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway of "Diamond & Silk" fame. The group was a short-lived Fox News commentary group until they began questioning the legitimacy of COVID-19 data, the Daily Beast reported at the time.

Unconfirmed theories claim that she died as a result of COVID complications, Newsweek said in a report about the questions around her death.

The costly tickets for the memorial service featured Silk gushing about her lost friend and their passion for Donald Trump. When Trump took the stage, he recalled Diamond, saying that he knew her well, but never really knew her cohort "Silk."

“I knew Diamond, but I didn’t know Silk at all. I just learned about Silk. You’re fantastic," said Trump in a video clip from the service. It didn't appear to be a joke.

The two women were sisters who joined the Trump campaign in 2016, where they were paid $1274.94 for "field consulting" after speaking at a North Caroline rally ahead of the election, the Trump campaign FEC expenditures cited.

The women were welcomed to the White House where Trump embraced them both.

See the video of Trump below or at the link here: