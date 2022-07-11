Trump family did all they could to make themselves look 'gilded and perfect' — even in J6 documentary: analysis

On Monday, POLITICO analyzed how the Trump family presented themselves in Alex Holder's new documentary "Unprecedented" about the January 6 attack and its lead-up — and what their cagey behavior revealed.

"Despite the hype about deep access to Donald Trump and his three oldest children after the 2020 election — a possibility so tantalizing that it earned filmmaker Alex Holder a subpoena from the House committee investigating January 6 — there are few stunning revelations or exciting hot-mic moments," reported Joanna Weiss. "Yes, Holder sits down with the Trumps for extended interviews and trails them into campaign events, but everyone is on guard throughout: cagey, polite, careful with their words. Ivanka, Don Jr. and Eric decline to speak about the day the Capitol was stormed."

However, noted Weiss, this in and of itself is a significant revelation.

"Even the Trumps’ great efforts to control their presentation here, to gloss over the post-election madness, reveals something about the family’s mindset, and the way they might have collectively approached 2020’s electoral defeat," said the report. "As the documentary shows, long before Trump entered the political arena, when the family business was real estate and casinos and steaks and airlines, he cultivated his image in service to a single idea: In Trumpland, everything is gilded and perfect. No matter what’s blowing up or shutting down or going bankrupt, it’s critical to look like you’re a giant success."

For example, wrote Weiss, "The filmmakers are present to capture the way the Trumps’ public denials affected the people who remain in their thrall. They document still-adoring crowds at Trump’s post-election rallies, watch Trump rev up the crowd at Washington’s Ellipse Park on the morning of January 6, and get an inside angle on the assault on the Capitol building. In some hard-to-watch scenes, insurgents howl in pain as they’re tear gassed outside the building, paying a physical price for their loyalty to the family they’ve put on a pedestal."

Already, the film has caused new controversy around former first daughter Ivanka Trump, who said in her deposition that she accepts former Attorney General William Barr's assessment that Trump's conspiracy theories about the election are "bullsh*t," but privately said she urged her father to keep on fighting.

