Ivanka said Trump should 'continue to fight' the 2020 election privately — as she claimed to be against his scheme: report

Former first daughter Ivanka Trump has sought to position herself as a voice of reason throughout the Trump years — most notably in her taped deposition played by the House Select Committee on January 6 saying that she agreed with former Attorney General William Barr's debunking of the former president's conspiracy theories.

But according to a report in The New York Times, she had a very different opinion on the matter when discussing it with a filmmaker.

"Ivanka Trump ... told a documentary film crew in the middle of December 2020 that her father should 'continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted' because people were questioning 'the sanctity of our elections,'" reported Maggie Haberman. "The video, which was played for The New York Times by someone with access to it, was part of a trove that the filmmaker Alex Holder turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol. He recorded several hours of interviews with Mr. Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, some of Mr. Trump’s adult children and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner."

Holder is scheduled to give testimony to the committee in a public hearing on Thursday.

"The interview for the documentary was conducted on Dec. 10, 2020, the person with access to the video said. That was nine days after a public statement by Attorney General William P. Barr, who declared at the time that there was no widespread fraud impacting the election’s outcome, a rare public rebuke of Mr. Trump’s claims at the time," said the report. "In her recorded interview with the House committee, Ms. Trump said that Mr. Barr’s comments 'affected my perspective.'"

According to analysts, former President Donald Trump was likely incensed by his daughter's seeming public turn against him during the hearings.