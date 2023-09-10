'Boxes everywhere': Questions raised about what's sitting in Trump's off-site post-presidential office
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit, at the Marriott Marquis hotel July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. Former U.S. President Donald Trump returned to Washington today to deliver the keynote closing address at the summit. The America First Agenda Summit is put on by the American First Policy Institute, a conservative think-tank founded in 2021 by Brooke Rollins and Larry Kudlow, both former advisors to former President Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

According to a report from NBC News, away from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago base he is maintaining a post-presidential office paid for by the U.S. government that currently sits in disarray with bankers boxes stacked everywhere leading to questions about what is in them.

As the report states, the office -- ten minutes away from Mar-a-Lago -- has no nameplate by the door and is funded by the federal General Services Administration under the Former Presidents Act.

NBC News is reporting, "It has apparently housed classified material and, according to a person familiar with Trump’s operation, been searched by a private firm at the direction of Trump’s lawyers. Long after that inspection, banker’s boxes were still piled against the wall and in the middle of the main room, according to two sources familiar with the office."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

With Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung telling NBC, "I’ve never heard of a North Flagler office,” the report adds, "There is no indication that Trump has used the office himself. It is not clear what is currently in the boxes, and it is not clear whether he knows what is in them."

According to one insider, "Boxes everywhere. The state of that office is generally cluttered. If there weren’t boxes and bins, I’d think that something happened.”

The report notes that Trump's legal team hired a private firm to do a search for more government documents the U.S. government demanded be returned which are central to special counsel Jack Smith indicting the former president of obstruction of justice in a Florida court.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Donald Trump's criminal cases were 'not optional' for Jack Smith: Ex-prosecutor

That included "the office on North Flagler Drive office, according to a person familiar with the probes," with NBC adding, "The person said there were no additional classified materials discovered by the private team. There is no indication that the FBI ever searched the premises for classified documents or other materials that belong to the government under the Presidential Records Act."

The report added that the FBI did not respond to questions about the office.

You can read more here.

SmartNewsTrump Indictment