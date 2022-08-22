Florida prosecutor: Trump's new lawsuit is a 'delay tactic' — and bound to fail

On Monday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Palm Beach County Attorney Dave Aronberg weighed in on the new lawsuit Trump filed in South Florida to try to block the Justice Department from reviewing the materials the FBI seized at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The key problem for Trump, said Aronberg, is that this is being done after the fact.

"Dave, do you think he's going to be successful at slowing down the investigation, and what do you make of that two-week delay?" asked anchor Alex Marquardt.

"This is a day late and a dollar short. Namely, two weeks late," said Aronberg. "The documents have already been reviewed. There's already a filter team in place. It's called a taint team, to make sure no privileged documents are among the ones taken. If there are privileged documents, they're put aside, segregated from the rest of it. It's hard to argue the urgency. You need to justify the urgency of a special master when you've waited two weeks to file your motion."

Ultimately, Aronberg said, this comes down to the fact that Trump has no top tier lawyers left advising him — and all he can do now is stall.

"This looks like a delay tactic, especially because they specifically request a pause in the investigation in this motion," said Aronberg. "I don't think they're going to get it. This is what happens when you have trouble finding experienced criminal defense lawyers to represent you. You end up litigating your case on right-wing media instead of the courtroom while the clock runs out."

Watch below or at this link: