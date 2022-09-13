House Oversight Committee questions whether Trump is still hanging onto more documents: report

According to a report from CNN, the House Oversight Committee has instructed the National Archives to investigate whether Donald Trump may still be in possession of government documents.

In a letter from the committee, Chairperson Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) is asking that the NARA request a "personal certification" from the former president that he has turned everything over.

CNN reports that the letter states: "In light of the serious risk that Mr. Trump may still be retaining sensitive government records at Mar-a-Lago or his other properties, I urge NARA to seek a personal certification from Donald Trump that he has surrendered all presidential records that he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office."

Maloney added, "I also ask that the agency conduct an urgent review of presidential records recovered from the Trump White House to assess whether presidential records remain unaccounted for and potentially in the possession of the former president."

The letter comes as DOJ officials battle with the former president's lawyers over hundreds of pages of documents that a Trump-appointed judge has made off-limits to investigators, with Trump asking for a special master to review them.

Last month's unprecedented FBI raid on Trump's Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago home saw thousands of government records, including the highly classified materials, retrieved.

Much of it was mixed together into dozens of boxes with Trump personal records and other things like clothing and media clippings.

The government has maintained that Trump has no right to any of the official government records, which belong to the National Archives, and especially not to the classified materials.

It has not detailed what is in the classified documents, but media reports say some are extremely restricted, and the Washington Post reported that one deals with a foreign country's nuclear program and nuclear defenses.

The Justice Department cited the law on retaining defense materials and the law against destruction of government records for the raid.

It also cited obstruction of justice, after Trump and his attorneys told the FBI in June there were no more government or classified records in Mar-a-Lago.





With additional reporting by AFP