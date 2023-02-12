Trump was subpoenaed over 'Classified Evening Briefing' folder still at Mar-a-Lago last month: report
Donald Trump (Photo by Nicholas kamm for AFP)

Donald Trump's battle with the Department of Justice over sensitive government documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago continued last month with the former president receiving an unreported subpoena seeking a folder that was not previously turned over.

According to a report from the Guardian's Hugo Lowell, investigators forced the former president to turn over a folder labeled "Classified Evening Briefing" that was seen at the Florida resort and was empty when the DOJ reacquired it.

As Lowell wrote, "... the US justice department issued a subpoena for its surrender once prosecutors became aware that it was located inside the private quarters of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort, two sources familiar with the matter said."

According to the report, the folder was discovered by a team of investigators hired by the president to scour his estate and was included in a report to the DOJ.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: Trump has a 'huge problem' after laptop containing classified docs turned over to the DOJ: legal analyst

"Weeks after the report was sent to the justice department, the sources said, federal prosecutors subpoenaed the folder. The folder is understood to have not been initially returned because the lawyers thought 'Classified Evening Briefing' did not make it classified, nor is it a formal classification marking," Lowell reported before adding, "The backstory the justice department was told about the folder was that Trump would sometimes ask to keep the envelopes, featuring only the 'Classified Evening Briefings' in red lettering, as keepsakes after briefings were delivered, one of the sources said."

The report notes "the contentious saga reflects the deteriorating relationship between federal prosecutors who have become frustrated at Trump’s resistance towards the inquiry and his lawyers who have complained that the justice department has been unnecessarily heavy-handed at every turn."

You can read more here.

2020 Election SmartNews