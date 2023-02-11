Trump has a 'huge problem' after laptop containing classified docs turned over to the DOJ: legal analyst
Donald Trump (Photo by Saul Loeb for AFP)

Reacting to a report that the Department of Justice just recovered a laptop from a Donald Trump aide that contained classified electronic documents, an MSNBC legal analyst predicted it will be added to the long list of charges that the former president has not been forthcoming about his growing stolen document scandal.

Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, attorney Danny Cevallos called the new revelation a "huge problem" for the former president.

As host Phang pointed out, the electronic documents could easily be transferred to thumb drives and there is no telling where they would end up after that.

Cevallos agreed and said the laptop could come into play as part of special counsel Jack Smith's investigation.

Of more concern to Trump, host Phang stated, was who was in possession of the laptop.

"This wasn't a lawyer, this was a Trump aide, and one that was working for the Save America PAC, which is Trump's favorite PAC at this point," she prompted. "So the fact that it's not someone, it's someone who's not a lawyer, do you think it changes the analysis?"

"Of course," Cevallos replied. "If you give it to your lawyer that's one thing, it could still be problematic. But giving it to someone clearly outside the government, that's a huge problem. Because you've established one of the elements, and not only one of the elements of a criminal statute, but one of the reasons this is a problem in the first place, we don't want classified documents getting into the hands of regular people. That's why they're classified. They're classified because they could pose a threat to national security."

Watch the segment below or at this link:

MSNBC 02 11 2023 07 16 00 youtu.be

