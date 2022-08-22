Congressional leaders responsible for examining top-secret intel ask Biden for access to Trump Mar-a-Lago docs
The so-called "Gang of Eight" congressional leaders who have access to some of America's top intelligence secrets are asking the Biden administration to show them what documents former President Donald Trump brought with him to Mar-a-Lago.

Politico reports that the bipartisan group of lawmakers -- which includes House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), and Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), as well as the top Republicans and Democrats on the House and Senate Intelligence Committees -- wants more insight into what documents were seized from Trump's property earlier this month.

"Privately, Capitol Hill aides have expressed frustration about the fact that Congress has learned little about the investigation into the former president, especially since it reportedly involves matters of national security," reports Politico. "The executive branch has historically resisted congressional inquiries about ongoing law-enforcement actions, arguing that it could compromise the investigation."

A search warrant and inventory from the Mar-a-Lago search revealed that the United States Department of Justice found probable cause to believe that evidence of crime existed at Mar-a-Lago, including potential violations of the Espionage Act and obstruction of justice.

Additionally, the inventory revealed that FBI agents found multiple sets of classified information at the former president's home, including some information that was granted the designation of top secret.

