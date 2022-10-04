Former FBI agent slams Trump's 'laughable' claim 11th Circuit can't rule on classified documents

On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "Deadline: White House," former FBI agent Frank Figliuzzi tore into former President Donald Trump's motion for the Supreme Court to shut down the review of classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, in particular taking aim at his lawyers' assertion that the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals lacked the standing to limit what a lower court's special master could look at.
"The FBI investigation is walled off ... they know exactly what's missing. And getting it back is the only way you can commence the after action damage assessment," said anchor Nicolle Wallace. "What do these delays ... do to national security equities?"
"So first, it's all about national security for me," said Figliuzzi. "And I am just beside myself, and I can only imagine what the folks who followed me at the counterintelligence division are going through right now, the professional angst of knowing you really can't determine where these documents went, who has seen them, at what level, and for what reason. Has money changed hands, promises been made? Have they been displayed jokingly at dinners at Mar-a-Lago? They can't find that all out until we get to the point that they're allowed to investigate."
"And they can't even investigate people like hey, did he show this to you on the golf course?" noted Wallace.
"This is driving Trump's move to the Supreme Court," said Figliuzzi. "Let's not be fooled by any substantive legal argument here. I have reviewed the filing. Claiming that the 11th Circuit doesn't have any jurisdiction is laughable. But this is about delay. And the notion that this would go — because it's Florida, would go to Clarence Thomas first, this is the moment that Trump lived for in terms of why he placed people on the Supreme Court. He didn't place Clarence Thomas there, but he knows the Supreme Court largely is in his favor right now. And so what I'm looking at is no surprise from Trump."
"I'm looking now at the Supreme Court and the credibility being eroded of one of our critical institutions," added Figliuzzi. "What Clarence Thomas needs to do immediately — but I predict he won't — is say, I'm not even touching this filing. I ordinarily touch filings from Florida. I'm not even touching it to pass it to the rest of the court. That would help restore credibility. I don't think that's going to happen."
