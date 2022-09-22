Supreme Court unlikely to come to Trump's rescue after 11th Circuit Court smackdown: legal expert

According to former federal prosecutor Elie Hoenig, if Donald Trump thinks the Supreme Court will intercede on his behalf after a devastating 11th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Wednesday didn't go his way, he will be sorely disappointed.

Breaking down just one of the former president's set-backs over the past week, the CNN legal analyst touched on a ruling by a three-judge panel from the 11th circuit that paved the way for the Department of Justice to continue their investigation into stolen documents the president was hoarding at Mar-a-Lago.

As the Washington Post reported, the "U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta found fault with Trump’s rationale that the classified documents seized on Aug. 8 might be his property, rather than the government’s. The appeals court also disagreed with the rationale used by U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon in agreeing to have the classified documents reviewed by a special master to see if they should be shielded from investigators because of executive or attorney-client privilege."

According to Hoenig, Trump's lawyers could appeal the ruling by the panel, asking for an en banc hearing of all the judges, but, based on what he read, Hoening said that was unlikely to happen.

'So what happens next?" host John Berman asked. "Is the special master is still doing something here?"

"The special master still has his work to do," Hoenig explained. "It's not necessarily over. Trump can still, after all, ask the 11th circuit to rehear the case, what we call en banc, which means all the judges. It's very unlikely they grant that."

"It wouldn't surprise me if Trump tries to get the case to the Supreme Court. They don't have to take any case, I don't think it's likely they take this case," he added.

Watch the video below or at this link.