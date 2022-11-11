Legal experts say DOJ will lose credibility if it doesn't indict Trump: 'You have to bring a case'
The United States Department of Justice may soon make a decision over whether to charge former President Donald Trump for stashing top-secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

But legal experts who spoke with NBC News this week argued that there is already more than enough evidence to charge Trump and that not doing so would damage the DOJ's credibility.

"If Trump were anyone else, he would have already faced a likely indictment," argued national security attorney Bradley Moss, who has represented intelligence agency employees.

Andrew Weissmann, a former prosecutor under special counsel Robert Mueller, said it was imperative for the DOJ to indict the former president.

“It would be entirely outside of the rule of law to not indict him,” he argued. “The whole point is to treat people similarly. And when you look at past cases, it compels that you have to bring a case.”

NBC News' sources say that the DOJ is not at all concerned about the political ramifications of charging Trump, even if those charges spark a wave of right-wing violence.

Rather, the department is solely focused on whether they can make a case that both lines up with past precedent and that can get a near-surefire conviction.

