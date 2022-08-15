CNN supercut reveals Trump allies' 'creative and evolving' excuses for stolen documents scandal
Donald Trump (Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr)

Allies of former President Donald Trump have been scrambling to explain why he held top secret documents stashed away at his Mar-a-Lago resort even after he received a subpoena demanding their return two months ago.

CNN on Monday played a supercut of what host Brianna Keilar described as "creative and evolving" excuses for Trump's actions, most of which she said were "not rooted in fact."

First up was former Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro, who recently told Steve Bannon that Trump had declassified all the documents in his possession to share them with the American people, despite the fact that Trump kept the contents of those documents a secret.

"It will keep us out of wars and it will keep our jobs here if you do that!" Navarro claimed.

RELATED: John Oliver mocks Republicans struggling to explain away Trump's classified document scandal

Next up was pro-Trump columnist John Solomon, who said that Trump was simply bringing his work home with him to his personal office, despite the fact that he is no longer president.

"Everyone ends up having to bring home their work from time to time, American presidents are no different!" Solomon said during a recent Fox News appearance.

Next up was former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who attacked the FBI and insinuated that they set Trump up during their search of Mar-a-Lago.

"They didn't allow anybody on the Trump side into Mar-a-Lago, so we have no idea whether or not they planted evidence!" Gingrich charged.

The supercut wrapped up with Fox News host Will Cain claiming that Trump couldn't have done anything illegal because he was president.

"Famously, President Nixon said if the president does it then it is not illegal," Cain said. "Is that not truly the standard when it comes to classified documents?"

Watch the video below or at this link.

Trump allies' 'creative and evolving' excuses for stolen documents scandal www.youtube.com

