'Trump betrayed his oath': WaPo editorial sounds alarm about new DOJ bombshells
The Washington Post's editorial board has sent out a dire warning about the threat presented by former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The editors argue that the latest revelations about Trump and his allies' efforts to strong-arm the Department of Justice into supporting its false claims about fraud in the election show the need to hold the former president accountable.

"The country must not forget how close it came to a full-blown constitutional crisis, or worse," the editors begin. "Tuesday brought another reminder that, but for the principled resistance of some key officials, the consequences could have been disastrous."

The editors note that even though then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and other key election officials throughout the country rebuffed Trump's attempt to overturn the will of the American people, these officials are being systematically targeted by Trump allies for primary challenges.

"Republicans committed to the 'big lie' are gunning to replace others, including those with vote-counting responsibilities," they write. "If Mr. Trump or another candidate again presses false fraud claims, many Republican officials may find it more difficult to resist the pressure to back the lie -- or, indeed, may eagerly participate in advancing it."

The editors conclude by slamming Republicans who want to sweep Trump's conduct under the rug, which they could have dire consequences for the future of the republic.

"The country cannot forget that Mr. Trump betrayed his oath, that most Republican officeholders remain loyal to him nonetheless — and that it could be worse next time," they warn.

