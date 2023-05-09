Maddow highlights the Nazi speakers welcomed to Trump Doral Miami event this week
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow began her Monday show with a list of pro-Nazi speakers that are being welcomed to the Trump Hotel in Miami for an event where a number of former White House officials will also be speaking.

A former national security adviser, a former U.S. trade chief, a former Pentagon chief of staff and a former acting attorney general are all appearing at the same confab with those who have promoted Nazi ideology — and in some cases — Hitler himself.

"This week all of those people I just mentioned, literally, the guy who was the attorney general of the United States and the chief of staff and the national security adviser and the White House trade chief, all the rest of these guys with these very high-up jobs, this week, all of them are speaking at the same event in Miami. An event at a hotel owned by the former president. It will include all those Trump administration officials as well as the former president's adult son, Eric, the blond one, his daughter-in-law, plus a lot of Trump administration folks."

But it's the neo-Nazis that will be joining the Trump acolytes that might be new faces to the rest of America.

Scott McKay is a guy who blamed "the Jews" for killing Abraham Lincoln and William McKinley will speak at the event with Trump administration officials. He'll be welcomed to the podium to speak before the former White House staffers.

Far-right commentator, Charlie Ward is another one joining the event. He is known for sharing actual videos of speeches by Hitler and proclaiming that Sept. 11 was a secret plot by "the Jews." He also believes the Earth is flat and that President Joe Biden and Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett are lizard people.

The event is part of Michael Flynn's new Christian nationalism cult.

The group's co-founder told a recent QAnon audience that he's excited to be embraced by Donald Trump's inner circle and family members like Eric and Lara Trump.

“It's exciting … that Trump's inner circle is now going, they're all reaching out to our tour, to the ReAwaken America tour, to Gen. Flynn, to myself, to Kash Patel. And they're all saying, hey, can we come to the tour?" Clark beamed according to Media Matters.

See Maddow's opener below or at this link.

