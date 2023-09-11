Trump admits guilt for himself and his co-defendants in Georgia — but gives a 'reason' for it

Donald Trump continues to make admissions of guilt on social media, saying that there was a "reason" that he and his 19 co-defendants attempted to overthrow the 2020 election.

Taking to his Truth Social page on Monday evening, Trump said that any of those being "attacked and Indicted" by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis or Special Counsel Jack Smith would be able to show that they had probable cause for insurrection.

They "will, I assume, & as I will be doing, show how the Presidential Election of 2020 was Rigged and Stollen, the probable reason for your protestation and/or protest," he wrote.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Trump's biggest barrier in his complaints is that he is admitting to the guilt of attempting to overthrow the 2020 election or stage the insurrection on Jan. 6. Having a "reason" does not negate guilt under the law.

In some charges, it can help, like saying a murder was in self-defense. Or acts of civil disobedience during the 1960s that landed many activists in jail. There are other excuses from Trump co-defendants who claimed that they didn't know they were committing a crime. Lack of knowledge of the law also doesn't stop it from being illegal.

It will all be up to a jury to decide if there was a good reason.

None of Trump's co-defendants have indicated whether or not they agree with his admission.