Trump's 'devastating and damaging' words have come back to haunt him in E. Jean Carroll trial: former prosecutor

According to former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, Donald Trump's filmed deposition that was played for jurors in the E. Jean Carroll trial likely sealed the deal for his accuser in her defamation and rape case.

Appearing on MSNBC's "The Saturday Show" with host Jonathan Capehart, Barbara McQuade was as stunned as the host that the former president doubled down on his belief that celebrities are allowed to take advantage of women, one time stating, "Well, historically, that’s true with stars," and then later adding, "... if you look over the last million years I guess that’s been largely true. Not always, but largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately."

Turning to McQuade, Capehart prompted, "I'm sorry, this is only the second time I have heard that sound bite from Trump's deposition. How damaging was that, or is that?"

"I think it's devastating to his case," McQuade quickly answered. "He affirms the sentiments that he made in that [Access Hollywood] recording. There are 1000 ways you can deflect that recording; you can say, it was an offensive and ill-advised joke. You can say we were just puffing, it was just locker room talk, all these kinds of things."

"Not only did he repeat it, he defended it and said yes, he's the kind of person who is entitled to this sort of behavior," she elaborated. "I think it's devastating and damaging. It appears to be a rare moment of candor for Donald Trump."

"I think it certainly supports the claims of E. Jean Carroll," she added.

