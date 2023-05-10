Trump campaign 'plans to fundraise' off him being found liable for sexual abuse: report
Former President Donald Trump's campaign apparently thinks being found liable for sexually abusing and defaming journalist E. Jean Carroll will be a hit with his supporters.

Politico reports that "the Trump campaign is expected to fundraise off the Carroll decision," despite the fact such a verdict seems highly unlikely to help Trump win over suburban women and other key demographic groups he'll need to win the 2024 election.

However, political strategist Sarah Longwell tells Politico that she doubts the verdict against Trump will have any impact on his popularity among Republican primary voters.

“I wish things were different, but I can’t see this changing anything in a Republican primary,” she said. “The things that are going to change anything in a Republican primary are if the field — his opponents for 2024 — show some political backbone and political talent and ability to capture some of the oxygen that he is sucking up.”

The Carroll verdict is just the tip of the iceberg of Trump's legal problems.

He also faces a civil lawsuit over allegedly fraudulent business practices from New York Attorney General Letitia James; criminal charges related to his hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels; two different investigations into his efforts to illegally remain in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden; and an investigation into his decision to stash top-secret government documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

