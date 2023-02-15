Trump lawyers scramble to block jurors from hearing his history of sexist remarks
Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump are trying to block jurors in the E. Jean Carroll lawsuit trial from hearing his long history of sexist and misogynistic remarks.

The Daily Beast reports that Trump's lawyers want opposing counsel to be barred from showing jurors multiple past offensive Trump comments, including his boasts about being able to grab women by their genitals, his attacks on a former Miss Universe contestant as "Miss Piggy," and attacking the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct as not being attractive enough to justify assaulting them.

And that's not all: Trump's lawyers are also trying to block other women from coming forward to offer first-hand testimony about Trump's past behavior.

"In court documents, his legal team is trying to block a video recorded deposition last October of Stephanie Grisham, the former Trump administration press secretary who wrote that his White House was a lewd pit of misogyny -- describing how the president became so obsessed with a young press aide that he requested she board Air Force One just to look at her ass," writes The Daily Beast. "Trump’s legal team, which is led by New Jersey attorney Alina Habba, wants to block her testimony as 'hearsay.'"

The trial, which revolves around allegations that Trump raped columnist E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s, is scheduled to begin in April.

