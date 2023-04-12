Trump: E. Jean Carroll trial should be delayed due to 'prejudicial media coverage'
E. Jean Carroll in the New York state Supreme Court on March, 4, 2020.. - Alec Tabak/New York Daily News/TNS

Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers are trying to delay the start of the upcoming E. Jean Carroll trial -- again.

The Daily Beast is reporting that Trump lawyers Joseph Tacopina and Alina Habba have sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan asking that the civil trial be pushed back because there needs to be a "cooling off" period in the wake of "the recent deluge of prejudicial media coverage concerning his unprecedented criminal indictment and arraignment in Manhattan.”

The attorneys went on to argue that "many, if not most, prospective jurors will have the criminal allegations top of mind when judging President Trump’s defense against Ms. Carroll’s allegations" unless they are given time to forget the fact that the former president was indicted on 34 felony counts last month that involved his "alleged extra-marital affair with Stormy Daniels."

If the past is any indication, however, Trump's latest gambit to delay the trial is unlikely to be successful, as Judge Kaplan in the past has shown little patience for what he described as "delay" tactics.

Carroll's civil lawsuit against Trump, which revolves around allegations that he raped her in the 1990s, is due to go to trial this month.

