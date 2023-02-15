Judge slaps down yet another Trump 'delay' tactic in E. Jean Carroll trial
Donald Trump (Photo by Gage Skidmore on Flickr)

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Wednesday slapped down former President Donald Trump's offer to provide a DNA sample for the E. Jean Carroll rape case, saying it seemed likely to be a tactic to delay proceedings.

As reported by Law & Crime, Judge Kaplan argued that Trump's DNA offer was essentially a "quid pro quo" deal where he would only give opposing counsel access to his DNA if Carroll would hand over a "previously undisclosed appendix" to a "report that Ms. Carroll obtained and provided to Trump years ago."

Kaplan cited Trump's past history of employing needless delay tactics as a method to push back potential accountability as a reason to be skeptical of his offer.

"He has employed litigation tactics the effect and probable purpose of which have been to delay Ms. Carroll's actions against him an object that is significant in view of the fact that Ms. Carroll is now 79 years old."

He then shut down any prospect for such a deal coming to pass.

“There is no justification for any such deal,” he wrote. “Either Ms. Carroll is obliged to supply the omitted appendix or she is not. Either Mr. Trump is obliged to provide a DNA sample or he is not. Neither is a quid pro quo for the other. And the short answer to Mr. Trump’s request is clear.”

Carroll's civil lawsuit against Trump, which revolves around allegations that he raped her in the 1990s, is due to go to trial this coming spring.

