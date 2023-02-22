Trump's East Palestine stunt could backfire because 'he's not known for empathy': Maggie Haberman
Former President Donald Trump is traveling to East Palestine, Ohio in an attempt to show up President Joe Biden, who has yet to visit the site of the toxic train disaster that has left local residents fearful for their physical health.

However, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman warned on Wednesday that Trump's visit may not be the public relations coup he imagines.

During an appearance on CNN, Haberman said that Trump was visiting the site of the disaster primarily as a way to push himself into the news cycle, as she said he's struggled to raise significant amounts of money during the early part of his campaign.

"That is why you have not seen him do big rallies," Haberman explained. "He is putting himself in to show him as a contrasting president to President Biden."

She then argued that getting up-close-and-personal with people afflicted with tragedy does not play to Trump's political strengths.

"He is not known for his empathy to begin with," she noted. "So we'll see how this visit goes."

