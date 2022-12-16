Feds viewed emails and book drafts written by key Trump allies after 2020 election

Federal investigators have accessed electronic communications by Rep. Scott Perry, attorney John Eastman and former Justice Department officials Jeffrey Clark and Ken Klukowski.
A court order unsealed Thursday shows that federal prosecutors gained access to email accounts, a draft autobiography and other writings where the Donald Trump allies discussed the 2020 election in several rounds of investigative steps conducted by the Department of Justice in May, June and September, reported CNN.
Chief judge Beryl Howell of the District of Columbia District Court allowed investigators to carry out searches that turned up more than 130,000 documents and the outline of a book Clark was writing about his experiences as assistant deputy attorney general for Trump.
Prosecutors also gained access to 331 drafts of that autobiography saved to Clark's Google account, the filing shows.