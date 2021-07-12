'They're getting laughed out of court': Leaked emails show RNC's top lawyer thought Trump election lawsuits were 'a joke'

The Republican National Committee's top lawyer said that the elections lawsuits filed by Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis were doomed to get thrown out of court -- and he advised against the RNC getting involved.

The Washington Post reports that RNC chief counsel Justin Riemer wrote in an email to former GOP spokeswoman Liz Harrington that Trump allies' desperate bids to keep him in the White House were a "joke" that had no chance of success.

"What Rudy and Jenna are doing is a joke and they are getting laughed out of court," he wrote. "They are misleading millions of people who have wishful thinking that the president is going to somehow win this thing."

Riemer turned out to be right, as the Trump lawsuits were all tossed out of court, and the Supreme Court declined to even give a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton a hearing.

"The email from Riemer to Harrington came about six weeks before Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and it shows that key figures in the party were privately disturbed by the false claims being made about the election by Trump and his supporters — even if they did not say so publicly," the Post reports.