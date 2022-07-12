Trump 'watched for several hours as the White House lawyers destroyed' his baseless claims: Jan. 6 committee

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol on Tuesday presented evidence that former President Donald Trump knew that he legitimately lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.



The main focus of the hearing came from testimony provided by former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) revealed that it was clear White House lawyers, known as "team normal," worked for hours to systematically debunk Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

"For all of its absurdity, the Dec. 18 meeting was critically important because president trump got to watch up close for several hours as his White House counsel and other White House lawyers destroyed the baseless factual claims and ridiculous legal arguments being offered by Sydney Powell, Mike Flynn and others," said Raskin.

"President Trump now knew all of these claims were nonsense. Not just from his able White House lawyers but also from his own Department of Justice officials and indeed his own campaign officials as White House counsel Pat Cipollone told us."

Former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson was taped saying that she witnessed him "potentially begin to explore constitutional loopholes, which I associated with John Eastman."

