Trump has entered his fat Elvis stage: MSNBC host

Filling in for Lawrence O'Donnell on Monday, Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart discussed Donald Trump's speech at CPAC over the weekend that pledged, "I am your retribution."
"The crowd cheered, even if he wasn't playing to a full house," Capehart mocked of the small crowd size at the conference. "Retributions against whom, exactly? Voters who rejected the Trump brand of democratic values and hand-picked candidates? The lawmakers to impeach him twice? The federal and state prosecutors overseeing many investigations into Donald Trump? But even as Donald Trump enters his 'fat Elvis' stage, it's imperative to take his threat to democracy seriously. It's still not clear who's gonna stand up to him in a Republican primary."
He went on to say that it certainly won't be Fox, because the conservative network is "afraid of Trump."
"And not just Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, but even Bret Bair, not the host of a primetime opinion show, but a Fox is 6 p.m. show which runs opposite of nightly news shows," he continued.
Former conservative Jennifer Rubin joined the discussion calling it another example of a wannabe dictator.
"This is once more the quiet part out loud. This is Donald Trump acting like a tin pot dictator aspires to be," she began. "This is a sort of stuff that guys in funny uniforms with lots of phony medals on them say to their supporters. And it's a way of enlivening them. It's a way of combatting democratic institutions. It's a way of putting everyone on notice, and it's a direct attack on the rule of law, unlimited government, on the Constitution itself. So, the only thing that is different this time around is, as you point out the audience was pretty puny. And secondly, that he actually said, it rather than simply imply it."
