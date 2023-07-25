Many Christians are 'almost in despair' over what Trump has done to their faith: evangelical leader

Russell Moore, a former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, said in an interview with Semafor recently that many evangelical Christians are secretly sick and tired of expending so much energy defending former President Donald Trump.

Moore said that, at its heart, this weariness comes from trying to reconcile the Bible's instructions for how to behave with the former president's allegedly criminal activities, not to mention his long history of alleged sexual harassment and infidelity.

"I’m hearing every day from evangelical Christians who are exhausted and almost in despair over the state of American Christianity," he told the publication. "They know something has gone terribly wrong but they are losing hope that anything could be different."

Moore went on to add that he believes "Trump to be a unique threat, both to American institutions and to the church’s witness."

Moore is also publishing a new book called "Losing Our Religion: An Altar Call for Evangelical America" that examines Trump's role in reshaping evangelical morality, which he believes has been detrimental to the faith.

"While the witness of the church before a watching world is diminished beyond recognition, congregations are torn apart over Donald Trump, Christian nationalism, racial injustice, sexual predation, disgraced leaders, and covered-up scandals," reads the book's description. "Left behind are millions of believers who counted on the church to be a place of belonging and hope."