Georgia prosecutors are considering a pair of election fraud charges against Donald Trump, who falsely claimed that's what caused him to lose the state during the 2020 presidential election.

Two sources briefed on the matter told The Guardian that Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis is weighing several potential charges against the former president, including solicitation to commit election fraud and conspiracy to commit election fraud, as well as solicitation of a public or political officer to fail to perform their duties and solicitation to destroy, deface or remove ballots.

Prosecutors are also seeking a criminal conspiracy charge, the sources said, which under Georgia law defines as two or more people tacitly agreeing to a mutual understanding to further a crime.

Willis is seeking to charge some of the Trump operatives who were involved with accessing voting machines and copying election data in Coffee County during January 2021, and those individuals could face computer trespass charges, the sources said.

Those charges would likely be filed at the beginning of August, which aligns with the directive by Willis to her staff to work remotely next month due to potential security concerns.

The grand jury that will decide whether to indict the ex-president and others was selected earlier this month, and Willis was present for that process along with two other prosecutors who have worked on the Trump case, deputy district attorney Will Wooten and special prosecutor Nathan Wade.