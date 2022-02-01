There was more than one executive order Trump's team crafted to seize voting machines: CNN

In an exclusive report Monday, CNN.com revealed that there was more than one executive order prepared by allies of former President Donald Trump to seize voting machines.

The effort was part of a plan by Ret. Col. Phil Waldron and Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, sources told CNN, who were both big backers of Trump's false claims about the election being stolen.

Sources explained that there was more than one draft, which was exposed as part of the documents given to the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 original.

"Any operation for the military or federal agents to seize voting equipment for political purposes would have been unprecedented in US history," said CNN in the report.



It's unknown who drafted the orders, but it was an issue that Flynn and former Trump attorney Sidney Powell were promoting at the time. According to 2020 reports, a screaming match broke out in the Oval Office about the ideas of proposing martial law and naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate the 2020 election.

"The House committee is now looking into the effort to draft an executive order and how it began, including the roles of Flynn, Waldron and Powell as well as another Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and Bernie Kerik, who worked alongside Giuliani after the election to find any evidence of voter fraud," writes CNN.

"It's an extraordinary document, and we have a lot of questions about it," said Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA).



Read the full report on CNN.com.