Dominion Voting CEO mulls suing Trump for lies about his company

President Donald Trump isn't just facing potential criminal liability when he leaves office -- he will also be much more vulnerable to civil lawsuits.

Forbes reports that one civil lawsuit the president may soon face could come from Dominion Voting Systems, the company whom he has falsely claimed helped steal the 2020 presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden.



Dominion CEO John Poulos appeared on CNN Thursday and he refused to rule out eventually suing Trump for defaming his company.

Poulos said that his company's initial defamation lawsuits would be directed at right-wing attorney Sidney Powell, who falsely claimed that Dominion conspired with dead Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez to rig the 2020 election.

Poulos described Powell as "the most egregious and prolific purveyor of these lies," but he warned that she will not be the only target of litigation for making false claims about his company.

"We will be looking into absolutely everybody that has... made and repeated and amplified false statements that have been defamatory and damaging to our company and to our election," he told CNN.