The Manafort pardon could blow up in Trump's face in spectacular fashion: law professor
Paul Manafort during the sound check at the podium of the Republican National Convention. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump's pardons of cronies Roger Stone and Paul Manafort could cost him much more than just bad publicity.

Appearing on CNN Thursday, New York University School of Law professor Ryan Goodman outlined how Trump's pardons could open him up to criminal prosecution for his obstruction of former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2020 presidential election.

In particular, Goodman outlined how Mueller's final report outlined an obstruction case based around communications between the president's lawyers and Manafort indicating that the president would pardon his former campaign chairman if he refused to cooperate with the special counsel's probe.

"The Mueller report specifically says that Manafort told his deputy, Rick Gates, that Manafort had spoken with Trump's personal attorney, and it would be stupid to plea and they should sit tight, because, quote, 'We'll be taken care of,'" Goodman explained. "The Mueller team concludes that this met all of the elements and did succeed in Manafort failing to cooperate and maintaining his silence."

Goodman also explained that while the Constitution gives the president broad powers to pardon people, he could still be prosecuted for it if that pardon was used as a reward for obstructing justice.

"If a pardon is part of a crime, then most experts would agree that, in fact, the president could be criminally prosecuted for it," he said. "Just imagine a president exchanged a pardon for a bribe. well, most experts agree that the president could then be prosecuted for bribery."

Watch the video below.