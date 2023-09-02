Here's what Fani Willis needs to succeed in Trump case: ex-prosecutor

Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis needs to be able to have numerous defendants in one case in order to properly pursue her conspiracy claims against Donald Trump and others who sought to overturn the 2020 election in the state, a former federal prosecutor said Friday.

Former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi appeared on CNN Tonight, where he was confronted with the notion that the prosecution would be just as effective without Trump present. Rossi disagreed, saying it's important to have as many of the co-defendants tried together as is reasonably possible.

"Donald trump has to be in that courtroom. Has to be," he said, adding that he is at the "center" and the "base" of the allegations.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"He is the spiritual force of the prosecution's case, and it really diminishes Fani Willis' case," he added.

Watch below or click the link.