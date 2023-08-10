'You'll be in a graveyard': Rick Wilson describes uptick in death threats as Trump's fans grow 'desperate'
Rick Wilson on YouTube

Appearing on "The Dean Obeidallah Show" on SiriusXM, former Republican Party campaign consultant and founder of the anti-Trump "Lincoln Project" Rick Wilson claimed he has been on the receiving end of an uptick in death threats as Donald Trump's legal woes worsen.

Wilson, who jousts with supporters of the three-time indicted former president on a daily basis on social media, said he has reached a point where he can tell the difference between the trash-talking internet trolls and unhinged Trump supporters who appear to be a serious threat.

With host Obeidallah admitting he is also being inundated with threats, Wilson addressed Trump's attacks against investigators looking into indictments before stating, "I have a certain personal death threat barometer I keep of my death threats, and it is spiking quite a bit lately."

Host Obeidallah interjected to state he has seen the same upswing and called it "MAGA chatter."

"Yeah, I'm getting a lot more of that stuff, "Wilson replied, "A lot more of that traffic, a lot of that, you know, 'If you think you're going to take Donald Trump and put him in prison, you'll be in a graveyard.'"

"I've done this a long time now, I started opposing Trump in 2015, so I've had a lot of these over the years and I've learned which ones get sent to law enforcement and which ones are just crazy a--holes like, you know, doing their thing."

"It's a feeling, I think, on their part of desperation and anger and fear that the illusion could end," he added. "

Rick Wilson talks the uptick in MAGA threats against him in past few weeksyoutu.be

