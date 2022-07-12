'He wants to be a fascist': Dem rep. says committee has proven Trump was the facilitator of the Jan. 6 attack

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) told Raw Story that he believes the House Select Committee has outlined enough to prove that former President Donald Trump could be charged with seditious conspiracy.

"Trump was the facilitator of the Jan. 6 insurrection," he explained. "He knows that people responded to his tweets and what he says, and he knows how the far-right feel about him and feel about his leadership. I mean, everything from the Tiki Torch March after he first got into another white nationalist event when they essentially identified him as their president."

He went on to recall other incidents of racism from Trump, like the time he referred to African countries as "sh*thole nations" and that Mexicans are "rapists."

"He has been dancing a two-step with white nationalists and the Great Replacement Theory from his campaign even," said Bowman, noting that the testimony about the right-wing militia groups is even more damning. Trump was advised that he'd lost the election, and he continued to lose his cases in court, so he had to "bring in people like Sidney Powell and others to affirm his false beliefs, and that's what happens with people like that when logic is out the window and you lose the support of the people. You bring in other people to support you whether it's true or false."

Bowman also noted that after the Buffalo shooting, Congress passed a resolution that denounced the ideology that the shooter promoted, the Great Replacement Theory. But, no Republican voted to support their bill condemning that kind of racism.

"These are the same Republicans who moved forward with challenging the Electoral College votes, and many of them asked for pardons," Bowman continued. "Trump has always flirted with [Vladimir] Putin and that's because he wants to be Putin. He wants to be a fascist. He wants to be a dictator. And if he was going to go down in history books storming the Capitol with his people and ultimately taking over Congress, that would be his legacy, and it seems he was fine with it."

He went on to explain how important it is to speak out about it and that it's essential for the committee to peel back the layers of the incident so that Americans can see what truly happened.