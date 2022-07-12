Watch: Participants describe 'craziest meeting of Trump presidency' in shocking montage
House select committee

The Jan. 6 committee showed video testimony by participants in a meeting described as "the craziest" of Donald Trump's presidency.

Right-wing attorneys Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, along with former national security adviser Mike Flynn, pressed the former president to seize voting machines and appoint Powell as special counsel to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud, but White House counsel Pat Cipollone and other advisers told them the claims were unfounded and their scheme unlawful.

The unscheduled Dec. 18, 2020, meeting lasted for about six hours and concluded with a tweet from Trump urging supporters to come to Washington, D.C., for a "wild" protest on the day Congress was set to certify Joe Biden as the election winner.

The House select committee spoke to several participants in the meeting, and their video testimony was shown during Tuesday afternoon's public hearing.

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol on Tuesday also presented evidence that former President Donald Trump knew that he legitimately lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden.

The main focus of the hearing came from testimony provided by former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) revealed that it was clear White House lawyers, known as "team normal," worked for hours to systematically debunk Trump's conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

"For all of its absurdity, the Dec. 18 meeting was critically important because president trump got to watch up close for several hours as his White House counsel and other White House lawyers destroyed the baseless factual claims and ridiculous legal arguments being offered by Sydney Powell, Mike Flynn and others," Raskin said.

