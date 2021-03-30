Trump attacked Fauci and Birx using 'the language of a grade-school boy': CNN's Harwood
CNN's John Harwood on Tuesday mocked former President Donald Trump for putting out a rambling and incoherent statement attacking his own administration's public health officials.

While discussing Trump's statement, in which he attacked Drs. Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx in the wake of their damning accounts of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Harwood noted how childish the former president seemed.

"It was written in the language of a grade-school boy on the playground, which is pretty sad when you think about that for a former president," Harwood remarked.

CNN host Alisyn Camerota said it was striking that Trump bragged about not listening to the advice of his health officials given that he landed himself in the hospital after getting infected with the novel coronavirus last October.

"I don't know that he was accepting responsibility so much as proudly announcing that he ignored the doctors and the science whenever he could," she said. "I mean, again, this from a former president who went with his gut and got sick, got very sick, sicker than we knew with coronavirus. His family got sick and the White House became a super spreader hotspot on his watch, not to mention the death toll, obviously, of Americans."

