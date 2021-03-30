'Sad clown' Donald Trump's new website ridiculed by critics for hyping his 'magnificent legacy'
Via AFP

Late Monday Donald Trump launched his own website, 45office.com, which according to the copy, promotes his "magnificent legacy" of four years in the Oval Office during which time he was impeached twice.

According to the site, "Donald J. Trump launched the most extraordinary political movement in history, dethroning political dynasties, defeating the Washington Establishment, and becoming the first true outsider elected as President of the United States. His inspiring, groundbreaking campaign proved pollsters, pundits, prognosticators, and the corporate media spectacularly wrong. He mobilized voters with massive rallies, reached America's hearts and minds with his vision for national rejuvenation, and overcame virtually every entrenched power structure—political and financial—and achieved a decisive victory, winning states no Republican presidential candidate had won in decades"

Reacting to the announcement, critics on Twitter begged to differ by pointing out his multiple failures, including over 500,000 American deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic that his administration botched and helped lead to his humiliating loss when he ran for re-election.

You can see some responses below: