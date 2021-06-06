GOP strategist brutally sums up Trump's losing war with Dr. Fauci in nine simple words
Donald Trump, Anthony Fauci -- AFP/CBS screenshot

With Donald Trump and his Republican allies doing everything they can to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci who has led the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Republican strategist Susan Del Percio made her fellow MSNBC panelists gasp and laugh by dropping the mic on Trump's losing battle with the revered immunologist.

Republicans have been taking target practice at Fauci since they haven't been able to lay a glove on popular President Joe Biden, and Trump took shots at the doctor in his widely-derided speech in North Carolina on Saturday night.

In his speech, Trump said of Dr. Fauci, "He's been wrong on almost every issue and he was wrong on Wuhan and the lab also. --very wrong. But Fauci is, perhaps, never been more wrong than when he denied the virus and where it came from."

Asked for comment host Witt asked Del Percio who bluntly stated, "Dr. Fauci still has his job, Donald Trump doesn't," which led host Witt to sit upright and exclaim, "Oh, well, that sums that up," as the rest of the panel laughed or smirked.

