Trump fires back at Oprah over Raw Story report that she’s soured on ex-president

It’s game on between The Donald and the Queen of All Media.

Donald Trump on Tuesday fired back following a Raw Story report that Oprah Winfrey has soured on the ex-president.

Oprah during a CBS News interview Tuesday distanced herself from comments she made nearly a quarter century ago in which she informally wrote to Trump suggesting the media mogul and real estate tycoon would make a great ticket in the presidential race.

Trump plans to publish Oprah’s letter in an upcoming coffee table book of letters he’s received from dignitaries and celebrities including Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, Princess Diana and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. It’s expected to hit the stores priced at $99.

Trump at the urging of then-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura launched an exploratory committee for a possible 2000 run as a Reform Party candidate that Trump ultimately abandoned.

"Too bad we're not running for office," Winfrey wrote to Trump, according to an Axios report. "What a team!"

Don’t expect the two to join forces anytime soon.

Oprah during her Tuesday morning interview with CBS’ Gayle King said "I might have thought it back then. I might have thought it 23 years ago," she said. "I'm not thinking it today."

The feeling is apparently mutual.

“Neither am I!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social website Tuesday, which included a link to the Raw Story’s coverage titled “Oprah on letter she wrote praising Trump: 'I'm not thinking it today'”