Trump is scrambling for cash because his Florida lawyers are 'holding him up for money': analyst

During a discussion on MSNBC on the uptick of frantic Donald Trump posts on his Truth Social platform, political commentator Molly Jong-Fast pointed out that the former president is in dire need of cash due to the growing avalanche of legal problems he's facing since leaving office.
Speaking with MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin, Jong-Fast pointed out that the former president's social media outbursts also ramp up when he is "scared" and that his legal fees are skyrocketing.
In particular, she noted that the lawyers representing him in Florida where he is facing federal charges related to refusing to return government documents that he was hoarding at his Mar-a-Lago estate are pressing him for money.
"He needs to raise a lot of money because these lawyers are very expensive," she told the MSNBC host. "We've seen the reporting, especially those Florida lawyers with the security clearance are really holding him up for money."
"I would also say, remember, Trump's thing as he is trying to kick the can as much as possible with all of these cases, right?" she continued. "This will be his second set of federal indictments. And may not be in Florida, so he may not be able to kick the can the way that he would with Judge [Aileen] Cannon, so I think that is something to think about."
"But I do think he is ultimately quite scared," she added. "You are seeing him tweet out a lot of really violent and scary stuff. He's truthing it, he's not tweeting it, and he's trying to scare, he's trying to distract, and get his supporters engaged. And he, again, needs to raise a lot of money."
Watch below or at the link.
MSNBC 07 23 2023 07 10 04youtu.be