Trump uncorks bizarre rant about Dr. Seuss being 'destroyed with woke' during Fox News interview

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News with Harris Faulkner on Monday and went on a wild rant about China laughing at the United States over the purported cancellation of Dr. Seuss.

Toward the end of the interview, Trump claimed that Democrats were using "woke" politics to ruin the United States.

"They're destroying it with woke!" he ranted. "When China looks at woke, and they see the biggest problem we have is Dr. Seuss, in the meantime they're building factories and trying to kill us in so many ways, they laugh at us, frankly, they think our country is stupid!"

In reality, no Democrats have made Dr. Seuss books a pressing concern and conservative media outlets and politicians have been the ones who have used it as a culture war issue.

Trump concluded his rant by saying, "I want to do what's right and they are destroying our country!"

Watch the video below.

