Donald Trump just floated a new conspiracy theory about Fox News

Donald Trump on Saturday tested a new conspiracy theory about his former ally, Fox News.

Trump, who earlier in the day gloated about the acquittal on corruption charges of Texas AG Ken Paxton, later turned his attentions to polling and Fox News. Trump has recently been feuding with the news network, and even called Rupert Murdoch a "globalist."

This time, Trump says the network mishandled its own polling.

Trump's post focuses on a specific poll, and claims the network "paid a fortune for a BIG Poll, and then when the results came in, they showed backup information, but barely showed the Results," namely that he "was leading DeSanctimonious by almost 50 points, and beating Crooked Joe."

Trump then went on to try out a new conspiracy theory about it.

"Bret Baier put it up immediately, but then it all went 'dry.' Could it be possible that Fox talent was instructed not to use their own Poll?" Trump asked. "Anyway, you’ve all seen the results by now, and that of every other poll as well. DeSanctus is essentially over and done - Others also!"