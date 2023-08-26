'Murdoch is a Globalist': Trump escalates Fox News fight in unhinged rants

Donald Trump on Saturday took his fight against Rupert Murdoch and Fox News to a new level, calling the billionaire a "globalist."

Trump, who spent earlier Saturday raging against President Joe Biden and a conservative commentator from Wall Street Journal, took to Truth Social and turned his sights on Murdoch and his conservative news empire.

"FoxNews lies. They are still pushing DeSanctimonious, saying he can beat Biden. Actually, he is losing to Crooked Joe in ALL of the Polls, and I am winning in ALL," the former president wrote on his own social media network, created after he was booted from most others following the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. "FoxNews just doesn’t learn. This has been going on since 2016, saying I won’t beat Beautiful Hillary, and then I did! Look, Ron is a loser. He only won because of my Endorsement. He is a horrible campaigner, and his Florida numbers are being exposed. He loved Fauci, CLOSED THE STATE, and had 3rd MOST COVID DEATHS IN U.S. HE CAN’T WIN!"

In a follow-up post on Truth Social Saturday, Trump went on to say that Murdoch is a "globalist."

"FoxNews and The Wall Street Journal fight me because Murdoch is a Globalist, I am AMERICA FIRST. It will always be that way, so get used to it. DeSanctimonious is DONE! Trump claimed."