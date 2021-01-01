Rick Wilson ridicules Trump for believing GOP senators are interested in keeping him in office
Rick Wilson (screengrab)

In a video directed at Donald Trump and posted to Twitter on New Year's eve, GOP strategist Rick Wilson disabused the president of any notion that the GOP lawmakers who are planning to disrupt the counting of Electoral College votes on January 6th have any interest at all in helping his campaign to remain in office.

Speaking directly to the camera, the Lincoln Project founder who has been a thorn in the president's side, said every Republican lawmaker who is backing the president on accusations of election fraud is only in it for themselves and their political future.

"I know you're back in the residence, you're steaming, you're pissed, " Wilson said speaking to the president. "You're hoping for some break, but you've discovered everyone around you is a clown or a user or a sycophant. But you know the guys that you think are going to help you next week? Have you got any idea that Josh Hawley or Tom Cotton or Rand Paul or Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz are actually going to help you?"

"Dude, you're even less in touch with reality than I thought," he added. "This is going to end up with them doing a little performance, a little dance on the Senate floor, but they know you're gone. It's over."

"People don't know when something is over, especially you," he continued. "You don't know it's over, do you? These guys are pretending to play the game for you, but it's really their game for 2024, because every one of those guys wants to run for president or re-election."

Wilson went on to note that Florida's Rubio is afraid that Ivanka Trump will run against him for his Senate seat and that he would lose, before adding, "The reality is really going to smash into you hard this week."

Watch below: