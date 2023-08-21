Trump's bail bond set in Fulton County case: report
Fani Willis and Donald Trump / official portraits.

Former President Donald Trump’s bond in the the Georgia election interference case has been set at $200,000, according to court documents the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tamar Hallerman posted on social media.

Trump and 18 co-defendants were indicted last week on allegations they conspired to overturn the results of Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The indictment alleges that Trump or his associates sought to "undo his defeat including beseeching Georgia’s Republican secretary of state to find enough votes for him to win the battleground state; harassing an election worker who faced false claims of fraud; and attempting to persuade Georgia lawmakers to ignore the will of voters and appoint a new slate of electoral college electors favorable to Trump," The Associated Press reports.

His lawyers had been expected to meet with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis today.

