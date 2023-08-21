Trump's team to meet with Fani Willis Monday: report
Fani Willis and Donald Trump / official portraits.

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are expected to meet in-person with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Monday, CNN reported.

The legal team, and those of many of his co-defendants, are trying to bash out terms of surrender and bail after they were indicted last week on a laundry list of charges relating to attempts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.

"One of the sources indicated that Trump’s lawyers Todd Blanche, Jennifer Little and Drew Findling will be doing the negotiating and likely visiting the DA’s office in Georgia today," CNN reported.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

The network also reported that some negotiations have already happened.

While most cases in Fulton County require an arrestee to be booked into jail and appear before a magistrate judge within 72 hours, that likely won't be the case for Trump and his co-defendants.

They were given a deadline of Friday to turn themselves into the Fulton County Jail, where they will be processed – including having mugshots taken – before being released and arraigned at a later date, according to reports.

"Because they have already been indicted and are expected to negotiate the terms of release and bond before surrendering at the jail, they most likely won’t have an initial court appearance, attorneys told CNN."

As CNN points out, Trump and the 18 co-defendants have been accused of breaking a variety of laws in regards to the Georgia case, but the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) statute ties all their crimes together.

Read the full report over at CNN.

SmartNews