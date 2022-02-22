Trump is raking in campaign donations — but hoarding it from GOP politicians who need it most: analyst

On Monday, CNN analyst Chris Cillizza wrote that former President Donald Trump is still fundraising prolifically — but that his income is unlikely to help Republicans around the country who need it most.

"The latest campaign finance reports show that Trump's Save America PAC ended January with $108 million on hand, a stunning war chest for a politician who is no longer even in elected office. (By comparison, the Republican National Committee finished last month with less than half that amount — $51.7 million — in the bank.)" wrote Cillizza. "While Trump is very good at raising money, he is less willing to donate that money to Republican candidates running for office."

Cillizza cited a recent report from Bloomberg News that noted Save America PAC has so far only contributed $350,500 to Republican candidates — "less than the $838,000 the PAC spent on event staging and related expenses in January."



"What this all shows is that the primary focus of Trump's fundraising since leaving office is to benefit him — not the Republican Party. The money Trump has doled out so far is an absolute pittance compared with how much he has raised," wrote Cillizza. "And while he has endorsed more than 100 candidates in the 2022 election cycle, he's proved far more willing to issue a statement of support than to, well, put his money where his mouth is."

The former president has a history of trying to avoid settling financial obligations with allies, including stiffing contractors who worked on his real estate projects. He has even reportedly demanded his aides not pay fees to Rudy Giuliani for his legal work trying to help him overturn the 2020 election.

