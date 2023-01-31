Here's why 'anxious' Trump is struggling to raise cash for 2024

Former President Donald Trump needs to get back on social media because his campaign is having a rough time raising money for his new campaign launch, according to a new report.

NBC News' Jonathan Allen reported that Trump is getting off to a slow start in terms of campaign fundraising. After staying largely quiet since his announcement, Trump finally left Mar-a-Lago for some weekend events. As of this week, Facebook has allowed Trump's campaign back on their platform so that he can fundraise there.

"He's kind of strapped for campaign cash. Mr. Trump raised $9.5 million in the last six weeks of 2022, which is $2 million less than in the six weeks before his launch," MSNBC's Hallie Jackson said.

Trump has hired a new digital firm, which should theoretically increase the digital fundraising efforts as the campaign kicks off.

IN OTHER NEWS: Stormy Daniels takes victory lap after Trump pens tirade about her on Truth Social

"If you look inside these numbers, there are about 300,000 donors he got money from," Allen explained. "99.48% of those are under that $200 limit which means that about 3,000 of his donors are people giving 200 or more. So, he's still got that small-dollar fundraising base. Donald Trump was anxious to announce, super anxious to announce. He wanted to do it as early as July [2022]. He ended up getting convinced not to do it before the midterms then as a result when he got out and announced the campaign right afterward, he's doing so in kind of fundraising doldrums. For all campaigns, they know after an election, it's hard to raise money."

He went on to explain that as a campaign, Trump has seen some "donor fatigue."

"He hits his donors with requests day in and day out and is going to have to get them rejuvenated," said Allen.

See the discussion about the report below or at the link here.